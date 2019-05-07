Disney makes Christmas move with 'Avatar,' 'Star Wars' dates

Disney (DIS -0.8% ) has dropped an atypically heavy number of schedule changes on its film release slate, as it sets up for its Fox-y film future -- and in the process looks to be claiming Christmastime for its own.

Now that it's taken possession of rights to Avatar (the all-time global box-office champion), Disney is delaying the release of Avatar 2 a year, to Dec. 17, 2021. And that will push back Avatar 3 from that date to Dec. 22, 2023 -- and Avatar 4 to Dec. 19, 2025 and Avatar 5 to Dec. 17, 2027.

Meanwhile, while the Skywalker saga wraps up this Christmas with the ninth entry in that series, three more untitled Star Wars films will follow on Dec. 16, 2022; Dec. 20, 2024; and Dec. 18, 2026.

The result is alternating Avatar and Star Wars films each holiday season from 2021-2027.

A few Marvel changes come with Disney taking over Fox's X-Men series. The New Mutants will be delayed to April 3, 2020, and Gambit has been pulled from the schedule.

Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story will come Dec. 18, 2020, and Cruella Dec. 23.