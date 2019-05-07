Autohome Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.43M (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, athm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.