Triumph Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Triumph (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $842.85M (-6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tgi has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.