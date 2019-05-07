GTT Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+71.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $456.93M (+75.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gtt has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.