Kratos Defense & Security Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.56M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ktos has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.