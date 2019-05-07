Veritone Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 (+29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.58M (+164.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, veri has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.