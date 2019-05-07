Fed's not poised for a rate cut, Clarida says - Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve isn't poised to cut interest rates to combat inflation that's running below the central bank's target of 2%, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told Bloomberg Television.

"We think the policy in place now will get us there," he said in an interview.

Comments from Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice chair for banking supervision, also played down concern over the weaker-than-expected inflation, saying that transitory factors are contributing to the soft inflation number.

"We don't see a strong case to move rates in either direction," he said.