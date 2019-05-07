Inseego Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.53M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, insg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.