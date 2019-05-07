Google launches privacy tools, AR in search

Google's (GOOG -1.7% )(GOOGL -1.7% ) I/O developers conference kicks off with a slate of announcements:

Google Assistant gets an AI processing boost for faster performance on smartphones. On-device features include voice controlling the phone's built-in features or apps and accessing info from email or the calendar to share with others. The features will come to Pixel phones first later this year.

Assistant gets a driving mode and will come soon to the Waze navigation app.

Developers will get new ways to develop voice-based games for the voice assistant. And users will benefit from an update that lets you cancel an alarm/timer with only the word "Stop."

Duplex: The reservation-making AI bot can now start helping fill out online forms for things like car rentals. Google plans to bring more web capabilities to Duplex in the future.

Search: AR integration can load an interactive 3D model for certain search terms. Smartphone cameras can launch some searches like calculating the tip on a bill. Podcast indexing lets people search within a podcast and listen directly from the search results page.

Privacy: Google adds Incognito modes to Maps and searches, which won't link data or queries to a user's profile. The company will later add a one-touch way for users to monitor/change privacy settings in key apps.