Conduent Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (-17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cndt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.