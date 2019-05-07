Wheaton Precious Metals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $214.28M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wpm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.