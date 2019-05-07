Iraq nears deal for $53B megaproject with Exxon, PetroChina

Iraq is close to signing a $53B, 30-year energy deal with Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.4% ) and PetroChina (PTR -3.3% ) to use seawater from the Persian Gulf to boost oil production, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi says.

XOM and PTR will build a water injection project to feed oil wells in the south, rehabilitate and build new export pipelines, and develop the Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi oilfields to raise production from the two fields to 500K bbl/day from 125K bbl/day currently, the PM says.

Water injection is key to improving production from Iraq's Rumaila and Majnoon oil fields, as decades of extraction have sapped the subterranean pressures that push crude naturally toward the surface.