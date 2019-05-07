Google Nest Hub Max coming this summer

Google (GOOG -2.3% )(GOOGL -2.2% ) uses the start of its I/O developers conference to announce the new Nest Hub Max, which is part Assistant smart speaker and part Nest camera.

The $229 Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch HD screen and a wide-angle camera that keeps a user in the frame as the person moves. Face Match recognition helps display the relevant information to the family member accessing the Hub Max.

The Hub Max is louder than its predecessor thanks to two 10W tweeters on the front and one 30W woofer on the back. But the device is still meant as a smart speaker with video and not a high-end audio speaker.

The camera/mic can be manually disabled with a switch on the back for those with privacy concerns.

The Nest Hub Max is scheduled for a summer release.