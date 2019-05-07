Siemens to spin off struggling Gas and Power business

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -1.2% ) announces a plan to spin off its Gas and Power unit, separating the business which has weighed on the company's performance due to collapsing demand for gas turbines amid the rise of renewable power.

Siemens says the business will be carved out with the aim of a subsequent public listing planned to take place by September 2020.

The company also will contribute its 59% stake in the market-leading SGRE renewable energies company SGRE to the unit.

Germany's unions are supporting the decision, saying the business is better off outside of Siemens.

Siemens will remain an anchor shareholder in Gas and Power but hold less than half of the new company, choosing instead to focus on the Digital Factory and Smart Infrastructure operations.