Google launches $399 Pixel 3a

Google (GOOG -2.1% )(GOOGL -2% ) launches the $399, 5.6-inch Pixel 3a, nearly half the price of the last Pixel device. There's also the $479, 6-inch Pixel 3a XL.

The budget-friendly Pixels have mid-range Snapdragon 670 processors from Qualcomm, max storage of 64GB, one front camera, and lack wireless charging since these devices are made of polycarbonate rather than aluminum.

For the launch, Google drops its exclusivity with Verizon. The Pixel 3a will also be available through T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular. Talks with AT&T reportedly fell through, but a deal could still happen in the future.

The Pixel 3a devices are now available for purchase.

