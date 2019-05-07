Fluor downgraded at Goldman on unclear margin outlook

Fluor (FLR +0.8% ) edges higher even after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $28 price target, cut from $44, as analyst Jerry Revich says his view of a cyclical margin recovery proved to be wrong.

Revich cites an unclear medium-term margin outlook amid the company's CEO transition and further project writedowns in Q1 for his downgrade.

Also, DA Davidson keeps its Neutral rating on FLR but cuts its stock price target to $32 following last week's Q1 earnings miss, full-year guidance cut and CEO transition.

The firm says FLR's new CEO inherits "ongoing problem projects," some of which have existed for more than a year, adding that convincing investors that the company's expanding backlog is "not a liability" will be key.