Novartis gene therapy for SMA shows sustained benefit in early-stage study

Preliminary long-term results from a Phase 1 clinical trial, START, evaluating Novartis (NVS -2.2% ) unit AveXis' gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) (formerly known as AVXS-101) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 (SMA1) showed a durable treatment effect almost four years after administration. The data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

At the end of the study at month 24, 100% (n=12/12) of SMA1 patients who exhibited clinical symptoms before six months of age were alive and free of permanent ventilation compared to an 8% rate observed in natural history. 91% (n=11/12) were able to hold their head erect for at least three seconds and sit without support for at least five seconds. 75% (n=9/12) were able to sit without support for at least 30 seconds.

10 patients elected to enroll in the long-term follow-up study. At an average time since treatment of 3.7 years, 100% (n=10/10) were alive, event-free and maintained motor function and milestones achieved during the trial.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date this month. It expects approvals in Europe and Japan later this year.