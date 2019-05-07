Ryman Hospitality +4.0% on strong Q1, JV expectations

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP +4.2% ) jumps 4.0% after boosting its 2019 guidance due to strong response from customers in its hospitality business and growth in its entertainment unit's core and developing brands in Q1, combined with its expectations for its joint venture with Gray Television.

Sees 2019 adjusted FFO of $338.8M-$355.6M up from $330.6M-$349.6M.

Sees 2019 Hospitality EBITDAre of $473.0M-$487M vs prior view of $467.0M-$483.0M.

Sees 2019 Entertainment EBITDAre $48.0M-$52.0M vs. prior view of $45.0M-$50.0M.

Q1 adjusted FFO of $77.8M, or $1.50 per share, in-line with the consensus estimate, increased from $60.9M, or $1.18 per share, a year ago.

Q1 total revenue of $370.8M, beating the average analyst estimate of $363.6M, rose 29% from a year ago.

