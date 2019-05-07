Regeneron down 7% on Q1 miss, toxicity questions on candidate REGN1979

The broad market's selloff notwithstanding, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -7.1% ) is down on double normal volume after posting Q1 results that fell shy of consensus. Revenues were up 13.3% but earnings were down 3.5%.

Also contributing to the softness was management's disclosure of two deaths in a small (n=30) Phase 1 study on bispecific antibody REGN1979, one of its promising blood cancer candidates, due to cytokine release syndrome (CRS).

According to SVB Leerink's Geoffrey Porges, the company suggested that the higher CRS toxicity was likely due to a greater immune response since an increased anti-cancer effect was also observed. It believes it can control the toxicity with individually titrated doses and sequencing of drugs that should dampen immune activation.