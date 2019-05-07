UniCredit starts selling part of its stake in FinecoBank

UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF -6.9% ) starts the sale of a 17% stake in online brokerage FinecoBank, part of planned asset disposals intended ensure the bank gets to the upper end of its core capital buffer target range, Reuters reports.

Italy's largest bank is selling just under half of its 35.35% stake in Fineco. The holding has a 2.4B EUR ($2.7B) market value and a book value of 981M EUR.

UniCredit aims to have a core capital buffer at the upper end of 200-250 basis points over and above regulatory requirements.

Previously: UniCredit to pay $1.3B in U.S. settlement (April 15)