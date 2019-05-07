Callon says still transitioning to larger Permian pads, lowering D&C costs

Callon Petroleum (CPE -0.7% ) is lower following Q1 results, as unadjusted earnings swing to a $0.09/share loss compared to net income of $0.27/share in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 production was 40.3K boe/day, up 52% Y/Y but down 2% Q/Q; CPE reiterates full-year production guidance of 39.5K-41.5K boe/day.

CPE says it has an inventory of 16 net drilled but uncompleted wells and is moving toward developing mega-pads in the Permian's Delaware sub-basin in Q3 2019.

"Our drilling plan is quickly progressing to the point where we will decrease to four drilling rigs and start larger Delaware Basin pad completions toward the end of [Q2]," CEO Joe Gatto said.

The company also reported drilling and completion costs averaged less than $1K per lateral ft. in Q1, 15% lower than in Q4 and a 20% improvement from the FY 2018 average.