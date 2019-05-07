Nigeria sues Shell, Eni for $1B in damages over oil deal

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) face additional corruption allegations over a Nigerian oil deal after the government said in a U.K. lawsuit that it believes a handful of executives, including CEOs, were tied to more than $1B in bribery payments.

The filing names individuals who have not previously been caught up in the scandal, including former Shell CEO Peter Voser and current Shell executive Maarten Wetselaar.

The allegations are the latest development in a years-old dispute over exploration rights to the OPL 245 tract in the Gulf of Guinea that has spread to courtrooms throughout Europe.

In addition to Shell and Eni, Nigeria separately sued JPMorgan Chase for transferring payments for the deal, while both oil companies and some executives face a criminal trial in Milan.