Qorvo +11.4% as Q4 profits top high estimates

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) has jumped 11.4% in very early after-hours trading after its profits topped high-end estimates with a stronger-than-expected revenue gain in Q4.

Revenues of $681M with a gross margin of 48.2% led to operating income of $167M.

IPD revenue hit $238M thanks to strength in 5G base station deployments (including massive MIMO).

“We ended our fiscal year 2019 strongly with March quarter revenue, gross margin and earnings per share well above our initial expectations," says CFO Mark Murphy. "We forecast an even stronger start to fiscal year 2020 and currently project growth in revenue, earnings and free cash flow for full-year fiscal 2020.”

For the current quarter, it's guiding to revenue of $780M-$800M, gross margin of 45%-45.5%, and EPS of $1.30 at the midpoint.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

