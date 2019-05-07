Lyft -1.6% on upside revenue, widening losses

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) -1.6% reports 95% Y/Y revenue growth in Q1 and upside revenue outlook in its first earnings print since the IPO. But the net loss widened from $11.69 per share in last year's quarter to $48.53 thanks in part to stock-based compensation and payroll taxes.

Q1 active riders totaled 20.5M, up 46% Y/Y, while revenue per active rider came in at $37.86, up 34%.

The Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss was $216M.

Q2 outlook has revenue from $800M to $810M (consensus: $782.15M) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $270M to $280M.

The FY19 view has revenue of $3.275B to $3.3B (consensus: $3.2B) and EBITDA loss of $1.15B to $1.175B.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET

