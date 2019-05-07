LendingClub Q1 loan origination fuels revenue beat

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Q1 adjusted net loss of $11.25M, or 3 cents per share, comes in a penny better than the consensus estimate for a loss of 4 cents per share.

Compares with adjusted net loss of $14.2M, or 3 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue of $174.4M beat the average analyst estimate of $170.2M and increased 15% Y/Y, driven mostly by a higher volume of loan originations.

Q1 loan originations of $2.73B improved 18% Y/Y.

Sees Q2 net revenue of $185M-$195M vs. consensus estimate of $196.7M; sees adjusted net loss of $6M-$11M.

Sees 2019 net revenue of $765M-$795M vs. consensus estimate of $780.3M; sees adjusted net loss of $9M-$29M.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

