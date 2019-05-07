Trade tension smacks Dow to biggest decline since January

Stocks suffered a broad-based selloff on rising fears that the U.S. and China would not be able to reach a trade deal and avoid steep tariffs.

The Dow's 473-point loss (-1.8%) marked the worst showing since Jan. 3, as all 30 stocks in the index finished in the red, led by a 4% flop in trade-sensitive Boeing; drops in the S&P 500 (-1.6%) and Nasdaq (-1.9%) were the steepest since March 22.

Tech companies, which would be hurt by weakened sales in China, were among the day's biggest losers; shares of chipmakers including Nvidia (-3.7%), Advanced Micro Devices (-2.7%) and Intel (-1.4%) all fell sharply.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, with nine ending with losses of at least 1% and information technology (-2.1%), industrials (-2%) and materials (-1.8%) among the weakest performers.

The CBOE Volatility Index spiked 35%, reflecting traders' interest in hedging against further downside.

U.S. Treasurys benefited from a flight to safety, with the two-year yield declining 3 bps to 2.28% and the 10-year yield dropping 5 bps to 2.45%.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled -1.4% to $61.40/bbl, though prices were supported somewhat by Middle East tensions that could limit supply.