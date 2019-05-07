EA +8.5% as services boosts Q4 beat

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 8.5% postmarket after beating expectations with its Q4 earnings alongside growth in its live services business.

Of net revenue of $1.24B, $1.065B was digital revenue, with $173M coming through packaged goods and other. Considering change in deferred net revenue of $173M and mobile platform fees of -$47M, bookings were $1.36B.

Net income fell to $209M from a year-ago $607M.

Operating cash flow waas $599M vs. a year-ago $615M.

Booking guidance for Q1 is about $690M, on the light side of expectations for $806M.

For the full year it's forecasting net bookings of about $5.1B (with net revenue of $5.375B, change in deferred net revenue of about $125M and mobile platform fees of $150M) and cash from operations of about $1.575B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

