Papa John's gains after earnings topper

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is up 1.55% AH after the company's Q1 EPS tally tops even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

On the sales side, systemwide North America comparable sales fell 6.9% in Q1 vs. -7.3% consensus and systemwide international comparable sales were off 0.1% vs. +0.5% consensus.

Management believes the restaurant chain is prepared to turn its results around. "We made further progress in transforming the culture, thinking and momentum within the company," says Papa John's CEO Steve Ritchie.

