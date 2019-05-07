Jazz Pharma Q1 top line up 14%; earnings up 85%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 508.2 (+14.3%); Xyrem sales: 368.3 (+16.3%).

Net income: 85.2 (+85.2%); non-GAAP net income: 213.2 (+16.9%); EPS: 1.47 (+96.0%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.67 (+23.2%).

Key future milestones: U.S. marketing for JZP-258 by year-end; announce new Phase 3 program for Sunosi (solriamfetol) mid-year; finalize Phase 1/2 protocol for low-dose Vyxeos + AbbVie's Venclexta (venetoclax).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $2,050M - 2,130M (unch); Xyrem sales: $1,530M - 1,570M (unch).

Shares are up 1% after hours.

