Two Harbors posts Q1 ROCE 14.3%

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Q1 core earnings, including dollar roll income, of $122.7M, or 49 cents per weighted average basic share, beats the consensus estimate by a penny and represents a return on average common equity of 14.3%.

Compares with $120.7M, or 49 cents per share, representing ROCE of 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Book value of $13.83 per common share at March 31, 2019 increased from $13.11 at March 31, 2018 and represents a 9.1% total quarterly return on book value.

TWO rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.

“Going forward, we believe the best investment opportunity for long-term returns is in pairing Agency RMBS with MSR, as this combination should result in better returns with lower risk, and help us outperform over market cycles," said President and CEO Thomas Siering.

Added $16B unpaid principal balance of MSR through bulk acquisitions and monthly flow-sale arrangements, bringing total holdings to $174B UPB.

Closed a new $350M MSR financing facility, bringing total MSR financing capacity to $1.1B.

Conference call on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET.

