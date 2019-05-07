Match +6.5% on beats, 16% subscriber growth

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) +6.5% on Q1 beats beat with 14% Y/Y revenue growth. The in-line Q2 outlook has revenue from $480-490M and EBITDA of $190-195M.

Subscriber count beat consensus with 8.6M (+16% Y/Y) versus the 8.4M estimate and 8.2M in Q4. Tinder average subscribers increased 1.3M Y/Y and and 384K Q/Q to 4.7M.

ARPU was $0.58 with $0.60 in North America and $0.56 International.

Earnings call is tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Previously: Match Group beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (May 7)