Sprint dips as Q4 beats despite phone subscriber decline

Sprint (NYSE:S) has turned 2.9% lower postmarket after its Q4 earnings topped expectations for core earnings and revenues, though the company recorded a net loss in postpaid phone subscribers.

Revenues grew 4.5%, and wireless service revenue was up 1% for the quarter.

The company says it achieved targets in both gross and net cost reductions for the fiscal year. And it delivered on its fiscal 2018 plan, but "While we've made progress, there are certainly continued challenges to address, which will continue to put pressure on our service revenue and retail customer growth," CEO Michel Combes says.

For the year, a net loss of $1.9B was affected by a $2B noncash goodwill impairment charge.

Overall, postpaid net adds of 169,000 were driven by data devices (net adds of 358,000, offset by net phone losses of 189,000). For the fiscal year, postpaid net adds were 710,000 (up 286,000 Y/Y); data device net adds of 872,000 offset in part by phone net losses of 162,000.

Standards-based 5G is on-air in some locations, with commercial service expected to launch in coming weeks, it says.

