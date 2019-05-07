Diamondback reports production surge, increases capital return program

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -0.7% after-hours as Q1 earnings beat expectations, revenues surge 80% Y/Y and the company says it is increasing its capital return program.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose 91% Y/Y to $651M from $341M in the year-ago quarter.

FANG says Q1 production soared 156% Y/Y to 262.6K boe/day (68% oil) from 102.6K boe/day in the year-ago quarter and 44% better than 182.8K boe/day in Q4 2018.

Due to the anticipated sale of its Central Basin Platform assets expected to close by July 1, the company lowers full-year production guidance to 272K-287K boe/day from 275K-299K boe/day previously.

The asset sales also prompt FANG to reduce guidance for full-year LOE to $4.25-$4.75/boe from its prior outlook for $4.50-$5.00; LOE was $4.61/boe for Q1.

Also, FANG's board approves a capital return program of as much as $2B through year-end 2020, to begin in Q2 2019 through a stock repurchase program.

FANG says the program "represents the next step in our total return strategy, and signifies Diamondback's evolution from a small cap producer to large cap Permian pure-play."