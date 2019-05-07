3D Systems -11.6% on revenue miss, demand weakness

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) plunges 11.6% after the mixed Q1 print beat on EPS but missed on revenue. Gross margin missed estimates with 43.2% versus 46.2%.

Revenue breakdown: Products, $92.3M (consensus: $103.5M); Services, $59.6M (consensus: $61.4M).

Management attributes the revenue miss to shipment timing and additional demand weakness. 3D plans to take action to improve performance for the rest of the year, which will include accelerating cost reductions.

Peers that could move: ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE), Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), and Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET).

