Omega Healthcare sees environment improving

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) affirms its 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $3.00-$3.12 vs. consensus of $3.06.

Reiterates Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 78 cents-81 cents vs. consensus of 80 cents.

"While our operators continue to battle a challenging operating environment, a number of positive factors lead us to believe this environment will improve in the near future," says CEO Taylor Pickett.

Sees Patient Driven Payment Model and the recently announced 2.5% increase in Medicare reimbursement adding to the "improving census driven by a multi-decade demographic tailwind.”

Q1 adjusted FFO of $161.3M, or 76 cents per share, compares with $161.3M, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter; beats the average analyst estimate of 73 cents.

Q1 operating revenue of $223.7M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $190.5M and up from $220.2M a year earlier.

Notes that Daybreak paid in accordance with its near-term liquidity relief agreement and started to see an improvement in their patient quality mix in the first few months of 2019.

Omega Healthcare falls 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on May 8 at 10:00 AM ET.

