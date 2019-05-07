Inogen down 21% after hours on Q1 EPS miss, guidance cut

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Q1 results ($M): Revenue: 90.2 (+14.0%); sales: 84.8 (+15.2%); direct-to-consumer domestic sales: 39.0 (+35.9%).

Units sold: 50,400 (+11.0%).

Net income: 5.3 (-50.9%); EPS: 0.24 (-50.0%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 11.1 (-28.4%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $405M - 415M from $430M - 440M; net income: $36M - 38M from $40M - 44M (versus $51.8M in 2018); operating income: $42M - 44M from $46M - 50M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $66M - 68M from $67M - 71M; net positive cash flow but lower than last year.

Drop in net income due to estimated reduction in revenue and decrease in estimated income tax benefit.

Hiring pace to be dialed back, focus on salesforce productivity.

