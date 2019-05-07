U.S. crude supply rose 2.8M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 2.8M barrels of oil for the week ending May 3, vs. a 6.8M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.83M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 830K barrels, while Cushing inventories had a build of 620K barrels.

June WTI crude recently was at $61.27/bbl in electronic trading, slightly below today's $61.40 settlement price.

