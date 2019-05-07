Ladder Capital Q1 core earnings decline reflects year-ago gain

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q1 core earnings of $46.9M, or 40 cents per share, falls from $63.8M, or 55 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The decline was primarily due to property sales in Q1 2018 that contributed $18.4M to core earnings.

Ladder Capital rose 0.4% in after-hours trading.

After-tax core return on average equity of 11.6% compares with 16.3% in Q1 2018.

Undepreciated book value per share of $15.09 at March 31, 2019 slipped from $15.34 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

