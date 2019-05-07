HubSpot -4% despite Q1 beats, upside outlook

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) -3.8% despite Q1 beats with 33% Y/Y revenue growth and upside guidance. Billings and average revenue per customer were the only soft spots in the print.

The Q2 outlook has revenue of $156.5-157.5M (consensus: $156.14M) and EPS of $0.24 to $0.26 (consensus: $0.23).

FY19 view has $655.5-658.5M in revenue (consensus: $651.58M) and EPS of $1.26 to $1.30 (consensus: $1.14).

Q1 revenue broke down into $144.2M for Subscription and $7.6M for Professional and other with both segments beating estimates.

Billings were $159.8M versus the $162.2M consensus.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.6%, above the 6.9% estimate.

HUBS ended the quarter with 60,814 customers, a 35% Y/Y growth. Total average subscription revenue per customer dropped 2% Y/Y to $9,811.

