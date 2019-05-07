Pareteum rises as revenue growth stays heavy

Pareteum is up 1.4% after hours, reversing course from a decline today after its Q1 earnings topped expectations with a surprise non-GAAP gain and the company raised revenue guidance.

Revenue grew 460% to $23M.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis, to $5.8M. But backing out $3.08M in restructuring/acquisition costs, $3.71M in stock-based compensation and $1.65M in intangibles results in $2.67M in non-GAAP income vs. a year-ago $982,000 loss.

Financials from Artilium and iPass are consolidated and accretive in the Q1 results.

"Pareteum's core business, pre-acquisitions, has grown 33% over the prior quarter," says Chairman Hal Turner.

It's boosting revenue expectations for the full year, guiding to $115M-$125M (growth of 255-285%) and says EBITDA and cash flow (net of restructuring/acquisition costs) will be positive.

Cash balance is $10.7M.

