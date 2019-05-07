NCR reports Q1 revenue beat, in-line outlook

NCR (NYSE:NCR) +3.8% reports Q1 revenue beat with in-line EPS. Shares are likely still gaining from the late afternoon Bloomberg report that NCR is considering buyout offers from PE firms.

FY19 guidance has revenue growth of 1% to 2%, EPS of $2.75 to $2.85 (consensus: $2.81), and adjusted EBITDA of $1.04B to $1.08B.

Revenue breakdown: Banking, $758M (+9% Y/Y in constant currency); Retail, $511M (+1%); Hospitality, $193M (-4%); Other, $74M (+7%).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.7% versus the 28.9% estimate and operating margin was 9.5% compared to 9.7%.

