WMC sees credit spread sectors performing well in 2019

Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) Q1 core earnings of $15.5M, or 32 cents per share, fell from $16.2M, or 34 cents per share, in Q4 2018.

For 2019, WMC expects continued moderate U.S. economic growth, subdued inflation, and a more neutral Federal Reserve monetary policy.

"We believe that credit spread sectors will continue to perform well again in 2019 and we will continue to focus primarily on residential and commercial whole loans," said Sean Johnson, WMC's deputy chief investment officer.

Annualized net interest margin of 2.36% increased from 2.25% in the prior quarter.

Q1 economic return on book value was 5.4%.

During the quarter, acquired $459.9M of investments, including $249.2M in residential whole loans, $121.2M in commercial loans, $65.3M in non-agency CMBS, and $24.2M in agency CMBS.

Obtained $150M commercial whole loan financing facility and $700M residential whole loan financing facility in Q1.

Conference call on May 8 at 11:00 AM ET.

