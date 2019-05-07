Gladstone Land sees acquisitions picking up in coming months

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Q1 FFO of $2.74M, or 12 cents per share, increased from $2.20M, or 11 cents per share, in Q4 2018.

NAV per share of $12.30 at March 31, 2019 declined 4.5% from $12.88 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q1 occupancy rate of 100% increased from 99.6% for Q4.

"Our new preferred stock continued to sell at a steady pace, though it created a bit of a drag on earnings during the first quarter since we weren’t able to invest the proceeds until after quarter-end," said President and CEO David Gladstone. "But those proceeds are now fully invested, and we have a very robust backlog of potential farms to buy today that we expect will allow us to stay very active in the coming months.”

Conference call on May 8 at 8:30 AM ET.

