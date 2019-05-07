Carrizo says on track for free cash flow 'positive inflection' by Q3

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) +3.2% after-hours after beating Q1 earnings expectations, posting a 3% Y/Y gain in revenues and strong production increases.
Q1 production volumes rose 21% Y/Y to 61,960 boe/day, near the high end of company guidance of 61.1K-62.1K boe/day, driven by strong production from the core Eagle Ford and Delaware Basin plays; crude oil production climbed 19% to 40,727 bbl/day.
CRZO reiterates FY 2019 production guidance of 66.8K-67.8K boe/day (63% oil), equating to ~11% annual growth at the midpoint; for Q2, CRZO expects production of 66.5K-67.5K boe/day, a 7%-9% Q/Q increase.
CRZO says it remains on track to reach a free cash flow "positive inflection point" by Q3 and plans to use incremental cash flow from higher than budgeted commodity prices to accelerate debt reduction.
