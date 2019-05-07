Monroe Capital -2.3% as Q1 adjusted NII disappoints

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) slides 2.3% after Q1 adjusted net investment income of 35 cents per share trails the consensus estimate of 38 cents and declines from 38 cents in Q4 2018.

Q1 total adjusted net investment income of $7.07M compares with $7.80M in the prior quarter.

Q1 total investment income of $16.2M missed the consensus estimate of $16.5M and increased from $14.8M in the prior quarter.

Net asset value per share of $12.67 at March 31, 2019 added a penny from $12.66 at Dec. 31, 2018.

At quarter-end, portfolio totaled $596.9M in investments at fair value, up 8% during the quarter.

"We would expect to continue to grow our portfolio, utilizing the additional leverage capacity available to us as result of our March 20, 2019 issuance of $40.0M in additional 2023 notes and available capacity under our revolving credit facility, which was increased by $55.0M as the result of our recently closed amendment and extension of the facility," said CEO Theodore L. Koenig.

Conference call on May 8 at 11:00 AM ET.

