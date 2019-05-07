Outfront Media sees accelerated growth in Q2

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) surges 5.4% in after-hours trading after posting Q1 revenue growth of 10% and an adjusted OIBDA increase of 6.9%, exceeding its expectations.

Further Chairman and CEO Jeremy Male says he's "confident that growth will accelerate further in the second quarter."

Q1 revenue of $371.7M beats the consensus estimate of $364.6M and improved from $337.9M a year ago.

"Billboard growth was strong, and transit growth was exceptional," Male added.

Q1 adjusted FFO of $39.2M increased from $38.1M a year ago.

