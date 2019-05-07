HC2 up 8.9% as construction, insurance pace Q1 beat

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 8.9% in light trading after hours following a beat in its Q1 earnings report, pace by gains in construction and insurance.

Overall, net revenues rose 8.3% to $491.4M, and attributable net loss improved to $1.6M from a loss of $35.7M.

EBITDA was $2.8M, up from a year-ago loss of $6.9M; EBITDA in the core operating subsidiaries rose 52.1% to $14.3M.

“Looking at the balance of the year, our strategy in the near-term remains unchanged in terms of reducing debt at the holding company level as we focus on generating consistent and strong cash flows at our Construction and Insurance segments,” says Chairman/CEO Phil Falcone.

Net revenue by operating segment: Construction, $192.1M (up 20.9%); Marine Services, $42.4M (up 15.5%); Energy, $5.1M (up 13.3%); Telecommunications, $155.5M (down 23.1%); Insurance, $88.8M (up 121%); Broadcasting, $9.8M (down 8.4%).

It's reaffirming full-year guidance for its construction segment to contribute $75M-$80M in adjusted EBITDA (the largest segment contributor to EBITDA).

