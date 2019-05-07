J2 Global +3.8% on Q1 beat-and-raise

J2 Global Communications (NASDAQ:JCOM) is up 3.8% postmarket after a beat-and-raise in its Q1 earnings report based on quarterly record revenues.

Those hit $299.9M (up 6.9%), and GAAP net income rose 71.4% to $32.4M. EBITDA rose 10.9%, to $113.9M.

The company bumped its dividend by 2.2% but also said it would suspend dividends after the June 4 payment "based on the significant number of current investment opportunities within j2’s portfolio of businesses and the historic returns from prior investments."

Revenue breakout: Cloud services, $152.2M (up 1.8%); Digital Media, $147.6M (up 12.6%).

Cash from operations rose to $116.9M from a year-ago $103.9M; free cash flow rose 15% to $104.3M.

The company ended the quarter with about $320M in cash and investments.

For the full year, it's raising guidance to revenues of $1.33B-$1.37B (from $1.29B-$1.33B), EBITDA of $540M-$556M (from $520M-$540M), and EPS of $6.95-$7.15 (from $6.65-$6.95).

Previously: j2 Global beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (May. 07 2019)

Press release