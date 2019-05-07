Enbridge seeking minimum eight-year shipping contracts on Mainline - Reuters

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is asking oil shippers to sign at least eight-year commitments to move crude on its Mainline pipeline network, raising fears among small Canadian producers that they will lose out to bigger players, Reuters reports.

Locking shippers into long-term contracts offers ENB a chance to capitalize on delays to competitors’ plans to build pipelines and secure future cash flow at a time of anxiety about market access.

ENB has said plans to contract out Mainline space long-term will increase its efficiency, but small producers fear being outbid by oil sands majors such as Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).