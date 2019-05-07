Western Canadian oil inventories hit record high; curtailments fail to cut glut

Alberta's government production cuts have failed to reduce a glut of oil in the province, according to Genscape data, which says Western Canadian crude storage inventories hit a record high of 37.1M barrels in April.

Genscape cites lower pipeline flows out of the province, reduced crude-by-rail shipments from the high levels hit late last year, and lower flows on TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone pipeline in late April as contributors to the inventory build.

Stocks rose 2.5M barrels between the weeks ending April 5 and April 26, an increase of nearly 117K bbl/day.

The sharp inventory increase in April follows a smaller gain in March and raises questions over whether Alberta's newly elected United Conservative Party government will increase the crude curtailments.

Relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, CVE, ECA, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF